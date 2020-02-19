Marilia Kolibiri | Athens | To March 29

Young Athenian artist Marilia Kolibiri presents her second solo exhibition at the Alibi Gallery in downtown Athens, in which she focuses on the idea of living in cities. Her colorful paintings depict disproportionately sized people in stifling urban landscapes as a hypothetical consequence of contemporary urban life. Admission is free. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alibi Gallery, 12 Sarri, tel 694.442.0584