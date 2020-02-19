WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Performance Rooms | Athens | February 20-23

In the context of its annual “Rooms” exhibition, the Kappatos Gallery presents “Performance Rooms 2020” at the St George Lycabettus hotel in central Athens, which brings together 18 curators and 30 performers. This year’s is the 22nd edition of the exhibition, and its aim is to present and systematically document contemporary trends and ideas in the performance arts, including theater, dance, music and multimedia, and establish a dialogue between the participants. Each hotel room features a different performance. The exhibition is open to the public Thursday to Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call the Kappatos Gallery at 210.321.7931

St George Lycabettus, 2 Kleomenous, tel 210.741.6000

