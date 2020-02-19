Enter Achilles | Athens | To February 25

Photo: Hugo Glendinning

Director, dancer and choreographer Lloyd Newson and the British Rambert Dance Company present “Enter Achilles,” a physical theater performance which tackles the subject of masculinity and the stereotypes surrounding it, on the main stage of the Onassis Stegi in downtown Athens. The production, first performed in 1995 and created by Newson’s theater company DV8, has toured 18 countries and met with great success. It was adapted into a television film in 1996 that was highly acclaimed and won an Emmy Award in 1997. The setting of the performance takes place in a typical British pub and the protagonists are eight ordinary blokes. The performance begins at 8.30 p.m. and lasts 80 minutes with no interval. Tickets range from 5 to 29 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.onassis.org.

Onassis Stegi, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800