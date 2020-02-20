Oral business English classes at Deree
Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece, has announced it is offering a three-month course in oral business English every Friday from 6.30 to 9.30 p.m. from March 13.
The course ends on June 5.
The course will be hosted at 6 Gravias Street in Agia Paraskevi, northeastern Athens.