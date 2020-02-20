A growing number of depositors – mostly people who are in a mature phase of their professional careers – are investing a part of their savings in private insurance and pension schemes.

During its pre-election campaign before coming to power last summer, New Democracy had vowed to provide incentives so that this practice would become a more attractive option for young people who are entering the job market for the first time so as to bolster their faith in the system.

If the government intends to honor its commitment, it needs to make certain additions to the pension reform bill it has submitted to lawmakers in Parliament.

The reform should not be allowed to remain in its current form, which is incomplete.