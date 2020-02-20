Irish group Comer has informed the local authorities about its ambitious plans for Loutraki casino, but has set the acquisition of the property on which the casino and hotel complex is located as a condition for its investment.



According to the legal representative of the property development company, Comer never implements any investments in properties it does not own or in enterprises based on properties on long-term concessions, such as 50 or 99 years.



That points to further difficulties in finding a solution for the troubled casino at Loutraki, which is located on property owned by the Municipality of Loutraki-Perachora.