Athens far from accepting Turkey-Libya maritime border deal, says ministry

Greece rejected on Wednesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's claims that Athens is gradually accepting Ankara's positioning in the Eastern Mediterranean following the maritime border deal with Libya, saying that these activities undermine regional stability.

“Αs we have repeatedly emphasized, illegality does not produce law. Not only had Greece not accepted, but it has actually condemned, along with the international community, the illegal Turkish machinations in the region,” Foreign Affairs Ministry's spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said in a statement.

Turkey's activities are also creating pretexts for violating the arms embargo in Libya and attempting to usurp the sovereign rights of countries in the region, he added. "Unfortunately, Turkey continues to be a minority of one."

Speaking in Turkey's Parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan claimed that Ankara's “resolute stance” on the maritime border deal, countries involved and especially Greece are accepting the current status.