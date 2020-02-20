Pyatt: Islands entitled to EEZ, continental shelf

US Ambassador to Athens, Geoffrey Pyatt, sided with Greece over a contentious maritime boundaries agreement signed between Turkey and Libya saying that all Greek islands, regardless of size, are entitled to continental shelf and exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Speaking in an interview with Skai TV late Wednesday, Pyatt said that the deal could not annul Greece’s rights in the area which derive from the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.



The US envoy added that the American government guarantees the security of Greece, a NATO ally, while supporting efforts to de-escalate tension in the Aegean.