Greek ministers in Berlin for talks on migration

Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis and Alternate Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos are set to meet with German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in Berlin on Thursday.



Talks are expected to focus on the EU’s new migration and asylum pact which will be presented in the spring.



More than 74,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece in 2019, according to UN figures. Most of them arrived on the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Samos and Chios after crossing from Turkey. About 40,000 are now stranded on the islands.



Greek coast guard officials rescued at least 184 migrants and refugees in five separate operations over the past 24 hours, state-run Athens Macedonia news agency reported on Thursday.