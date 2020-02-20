BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek current account deficit shrinks in December

TAGS: Finance

Greece’s current account deficit shrank in December 2019 compared with the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

Central bank data showed the deficit was 0.54 billion euros ($582.98 million), down from 1.514 billion euros in December 2018. Tourism revenues increased to 289 million euros from 272 million in the same month in 2018.

In 2018, Greece’s current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened. [Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 