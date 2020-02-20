Hirings on the way at island hospitals, minister says

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday announced a legislative initiative to facilitate the immediate hiring of medical staff at the hospitals on the eastern Aegean islands that bear the brunt of migration influx.



Speaking on Alpha TV, Kikilias said that the hospitals needed to be supported because they were originally designed to serve the needs of the local population.



“We must support the hospitals and we will do so [by introducing] legislation that will accelerate procedures,” he said.



In all of 2019, 59,726 migrants and refugees reached Greece’s shores according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR with nearly 80 percent landing on Chios, Samos and Lesvos, near Turkey.