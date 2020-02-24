Istanbul Carnival | Athens | February 24 & 25

Cafe Aman Istanbul musicians and singers Stelios Berberis and Pelin Suer return to Athens with the famous Baklahorani, the Carnival celebrated by the Greek community in Istanbul with bawdy masked parades that ended up in the famous district of Tatavla. The custom reached its peak of popularity during the first decade of the 20th century but faded after the great fire of 1928 and was subsequently banned in 1941. It was revived in 2010, when Istanbul was European Capital of Culture. The shows at the Athens Concert Hall – which start at 8.30 p.m. on February 24 and 7 p.m. on February 25 – include the participation of the Horokos dance group and are organized under the auspices of the Ecumenical Federation of Constantinopolitans. Tickets range from 13 to 32 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr