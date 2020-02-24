City of Robots | Athens | To March 15

The popular international touring show City of Robots is in Athens through March 15, hosted by the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center. The interactive exhibition aims to acquaint the public, and children especially, with some of the fascinating advances being made in the field of robotics with dozens of cool droids and bots, projection and virtual reality games, an amazing podcast by Tesla and much, much more. Tickets cost 10 euros per person or 32 euros for a group of four and opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 212.254.0000