Mets Carnival Parade | Athens | February 22
The Athens district of Mets is holding its fifth annual Carnival party and parade, organized by the Arditros cultural center and the area's elementary school PTA. The parade – marching to the tunes of the Batuca Latin music band and with support from the dancers of Arte Brasileira Atenas – will start on Harvouri Street at 11.30 a.m. and end in the yard of the 13th Elementary School, where there will be a party with refreshments and snacks, as well as prizes for the best costumes.