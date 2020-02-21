WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mets Carnival Parade | Athens | February 22

The Athens district of Mets is holding its fifth annual Carnival party and parade, organized by the Arditros cultural center and the area's elementary school PTA. The parade – marching to the tunes of the Batuca Latin music band and with support from the dancers of Arte Brasileira Atenas – will start on Harvouri Street at 11.30 a.m. and end in the yard of the 13th Elementary School, where there will be a party with refreshments and snacks, as well as prizes for the best costumes.

