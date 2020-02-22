Normil Hawaiians | Athens | February 22

South London post-funk collective Normil Hawaiians are coming to Greece for the first time, where they will be performing a show at Death Disco in central Athens on February 22. Centered around vocalist and guitarist Guy Smith, the ever-changing collective was founded in 1979 and has released three albums, the most recent of which was 2013’s “Return of the Ranters.” Tickets cost 20 euros on the night at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.



Death Disco, 15 Origou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri, tel 695.163.2086