Harpsichord Bach | Athens | February 22

The Camerata – Friends of Music Orchestra Musicians revisits the baroque repertory on February 22, performing Bach’s masterly concerti for two, three and four harpsichords on period instruments, under the baton of Markellos Chryssicos. The harpsichords will be played by Chryssicos, Panos Iliopoulos, Gerasimos Choidas, Jason Marmaras, Alexandros Mastichiadis and Elke Robersscheuten. The show at the Athens Concert Hall starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12-35 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis
Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

