Family Tribute | Thessaloniki | February 23-26

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival’s Cinemateque initiative presents a mini-tribute to films that are dedicated to the theme of family, being screened at the Stavros Tornes Cinema in the port complex. The program consists of “Norwegian Wood” (2010) by Vietnamese director Anh Hung Tran on Sunday, “Tokyo Sonata” (2008) by Japan’s Kiyoshi Kurosawa on Monday, “House of Hummingbird” (2018) by Seoul-based director Bora Kim on Tuesday and “Move the Grave” (2019) by Korean filmmaker Jeong Seung Oh on Wednesday. All screenings start at 9 p.m. and admission costs 4 euros.



Stavros Tornes Cinema, Warehouse 1,

Thessaloniki Port Complex,

tel 2310.508.398