Strauss Gala | Thessaloniki | February 21

The Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra performs a tribute to Richard Strauss (1864-1949) with a concert of the German composer’s Serenade for 13 Winds, Duet-Concertino for clarinet and bassoon, Metamorphosen, Study for 23 Solo Strings and Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks. The ensemble is conducted by Dimitris Botinis, with Spyros Mourikis on clarinet and Alexandros Oikonomou on bassoon. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros, and the concert starts at 9 p.m.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr