The Bluesbirds | Athens | February 21

Blues ensemble the Bluesbirds will be on stage at The Zoo in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on Saturday, February 21. The quintet mainly covers works by artists ranging from BB King to Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck. It was founded by John Kozatsas and John Loverdos, who were members of the renowned Greek 70s band The Bluebirds. The concert begins at 10.30 p.m. Tickets cost 7 euros. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr or call 690.895.3101.

The Zoo Athens, 43 Zoodochou Pigis, tel 210.674.5375