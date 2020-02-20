Reconstructed Omonia square to be handed over next week

The reconstructed Omonia Square in central Athens will be delivered to the public by the end of next week, Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said on social media on Thursday.

"Very happy that Omonia square has entered the final stretch and will be delivered to the Athenians," he said

Plans include reinstalling a fountain removed from the square in the early 1990s, while new hotels are slated to open on Pireos and Stadiou streets.



The square is one of the capital city's most central urban meeting points and has undergone numerous transformations throughout the years.