Swiss Approval coming to Posidonia

Posidonia newcomer Swiss Approval Technische Bewertung will be using its inaugural presence as an exhibitor at the shipping fair this June to launch its new Advanced NDT, robotic solutions for corrosion mapping and inspection of welding joints.



“New technology and robotic solutions are replacing the traditional control and inspection methods. Swiss Approval continuously invests in research and development of new technologies and applies new methodologies in the inspection and testing processes," said Meletis Tzaferis, president of the company’s board of directors.

Through our presence at Posidonia we expect to build useful contacts that will help us penetrate the international naval construction market,” he added.



Swiss Approval’s expansion plans include the opening of new offices in Egypt within 2020.