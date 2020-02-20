ATHEX: CCHBC and banks weigh on index

The stocks of banks and Coca-Cola HBC lost ground on Thursday, inflicting losses on the benchmark as the market appears reluctant to head higher without any significant developments that would trigger the final push to the main index’s 1,000-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 913.08 points, shedding 0.41 percent from Tuesday’s 916.80 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.85 percent to 2,287.48 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.05 percent.

The banks index dropped 1.32 percent, as National fell 2.23 percent, Alpha conceded 1.52 percent, Piraeus eased 0.72 percent and Eurobank slid 0.63 percent. Jumbo gave up 2.92 percent and Coca-Cola HBC decreased 1.78 percent.

In total 42 stocks enjoyed gains, 60 sustained losses and 23 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 72.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 67.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.43 percent to close at 67.96 points.