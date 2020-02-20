NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police attacked outside downtown university

TAGS: Crime

Unidentified assailants attacked police officers with rocks and other objects outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) on Thursday afternoon, lightly injuring one.

According to reports, the attack occurred as police conducted an operation to clear the area outside the university of illegal street vendors.

There were no reports of arrests.

