The parliamentary committee conducting a preliminary inquiry into the Novartis case has been working quietly and effectively for months, without seeking the spotlight of publicity, and as such has started yielding results.

The testimonies of four prosecutors that point to political interference in the handling of the case speak for themselves, especially as the judicial officials have gone public.

If the events of the last few days have shown us anything, it is that political tension tends to draw attention away from the real issues that are at stake and derail procedures. The process needs to get back on track so that the committee can complete its work swiftly and properly.