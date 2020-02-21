In light of the imminent implementation this year of a government directive concerning single-use plastics, a cafe-bar and an environmental group are aiming to turn central Athens’ popular Monastiraki Square into “a plastic-free” zone through an awareness campaign.

The aim of the initiative, undertaken by the 360 cafe-bar and the Aegean Rebreath organization, is to inform shops and businesses around the square about the available alternatives to single-use plastics.

“The challenges for catering professionals in minimizing the use of plastics are great. For us it’s a culture call,” said Giorgos Panagos, director of the 360 cafe-bar, referring to the fact that most cafe and restaurant proprietors appear unprepared for the changes the new directive will bring.

The City of Athens has said it will back the initiative. “We support the effort to provide information and of course we will showcase any local effort,” said Deputy Mayor Nikos Avramidis.