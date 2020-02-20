Mitsotakis 'deeply shaken' by Hanau shooting rampage

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his deep shock at the Thursday killing of nine people by a suspected far-right extremist in the German western town of Hanau.

"The news from Hanau have shook me deeply. Violence and hatred aim at the heart of democracy and European community of values. We stand by the German people. Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the victims," he said on his official Twitter account.

The 43-year old gunman, who reports said he killed himself at his home, targeted customers at two separate shisha lounges in Hanau.