NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis 'deeply shaken' by Hanau shooting rampage

TAGS: Politics

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his deep shock at the Thursday killing of nine people by a suspected far-right extremist in the German western town of Hanau.

"The news from Hanau have shook me deeply. Violence and hatred aim at the heart of democracy and European community of values. We stand by the German people. Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of the victims," he said on his official Twitter account.

The 43-year old gunman, who reports said he killed himself at his home, targeted customers at two separate shisha lounges in Hanau. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 