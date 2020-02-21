Cars torched outside Thessaloniki museum

Police investigating a fire outside the Byzantine Museum of Thessaloniki that damaged four parked cars believe it to have been an act of arson.

The incident occurred at around 3.40 a.m. in the early hours of Friday at the museum’s open-air parking lot.

Three of the cars that were torched belong to the Ministry of Culture, which may have been the intended target of the attack. A fourth car belonging to a private individual was also destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.