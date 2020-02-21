Greece has conveyed claims to UN, says FM

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday that Greece has not submitted coordinates of its maritime borders to the United Nations, arguing that securing such borders cannot be done “unilaterally” with a declaration, but has sent the international agency a “description of Greek claims.”



Speaking at an event in Athens, Dendias responded to a question regarding what Greece intends to do to counter Turkey’s submission to the UN of the coordinates outlined in its maritime borders agreement with the Tripoli-based Libyan government – which disregards several major Greek islands – by explaining that Athens is following the procedures foreseen by international law.

“A delimitation cannot be accomplished unilaterally with a declaration, but only with agreements between states,” the Greek foreign minister told a journalists’ conference on energy security in the East Mediterranean. “This is why we are in negotiations with both the Italian and the Egyptian sides.”

“From here on, the country reserves the right to give, in the way and when it deems it to be in its best interests, a clearer picture of its rights, which, I must say, are sufficiently clear in the way they have been conveyed to the United Nations,” Dendias added.