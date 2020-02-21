WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Normil Hawaiians | Athens | February 22

TAGS: Music

South London post-funk collective Normil Hawaiians are coming to Greece for the first time, where they will be performing a show at Death Disco in central Athens on February 22. Centered around vocalist and guitarist Guy Smith, the ever-changing collective was founded in 1979 and has released three albums, the most recent of which was 2013’s “Return of the Ranters.” Tickets cost 20 euros on the night at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.

Death Disco, 15 Origou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri,  tel 695.163.2086

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 