Central bank governor appointed chair of ECB's audit committee

The European Central Bank (ECB) appointed Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras chairman of the European bank's Audit Committee.

Stournaras had been elected member of the ECB's Audit Committee in September 2018.

In his new capacity he replaces Ewald Nowotny, former governor of Oesterreichische Nationalbank.

The Audit Committee provides assistance to the Governing Council regarding its responsibilities in respect of the integrity of financial information, compliance with applicable laws, regulations and codes of conduct, the oversight of internal controls and the performance of audit functions.