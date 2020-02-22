BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erasmus Smartport  to debut at Posidonia

Erasmus Smartport Rotterdam BV will be making its Posidonia debut this year.

The event will take place at the Metropolitan Expo Center next to Athens International Airport on June 1-5.

Erasmus Smartport is a knowledge center connecting students, academics and practitioners from the private and public sectors and plans to leverage its inaugural Posidonia outing this year to position itself as a thought leader in the port management sector.

At the event, it will promote its MSc in Maritime Economics and Logistics (MEL) postgraduate international program, which prepares promising young professionals to become future general managers, executives and leaders in the maritime sector.

Almost 98 percent of those who join the MEL program come from outside the Netherlands and this makes participation at exhibitions such as Posidonia vital for attracting the attention of international students.

