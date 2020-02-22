BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pushme startup is  sold to Tier Mobility

Greek-owned British startup Pushme has entered the fold of German company Tier Mobility, a rapidly growing company in the sector of electric scooters.

This is the first acquisition of a company in which one of the Greek Equifund funds – Greek-owned Velocity Partners – has invested.

George Kalligeros co-founded Pushme along with Dan Keene in 2016 and within a short period of time the company managed to attract the interest of investors and major startups in the e-scooter domain, producing an energy distribution system for public use electrical vehicles such as bicycles.

