Man arrested in northeastern Greece for people smuggling

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey while trying to smuggle almost a dozen migrants into the country, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Friday.



The suspect was reportedly crossing the Evros River in a rubber dinghy packed with 11 irregular migrants when the smuggling operation was interrupted by border police.



His arrest is also said to have prevented the passage of another 50 migrants from Turkey into Greece.