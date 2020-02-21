NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man arrested in northeastern Greece for people smuggling

TAGS: Crime, Migration

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey while trying to smuggle almost a dozen migrants into the country, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Friday. 

The suspect was reportedly crossing the Evros River in a rubber dinghy packed with 11 irregular migrants when the smuggling operation was interrupted by border police. 

His arrest is also said to have prevented the passage of another 50 migrants from Turkey into Greece.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 