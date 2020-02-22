COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

The right to grill

COMMENT

The news of a protest by employees at the Ministry of Education, who were unhappy that they were not allowed to leave work earlier to celebrate Tsiknopempti (the Thursday marking 11 days before the start of Greek Orthodox Lent when Greeks traditionally eat grilled meat) is not only a laughing matter but indicative of a particular mentality that has proved so harmful to the country.

It reflects a culture that is foreign, obsolete and even outright offensive to the working reality of “regular” employees, who are not protected by any special, privileged status.

We no longer have the luxury to compromise, or tolerate such anachronistic and damaging attitudes.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 