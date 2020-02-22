The news of a protest by employees at the Ministry of Education, who were unhappy that they were not allowed to leave work earlier to celebrate Tsiknopempti (the Thursday marking 11 days before the start of Greek Orthodox Lent when Greeks traditionally eat grilled meat) is not only a laughing matter but indicative of a particular mentality that has proved so harmful to the country.

It reflects a culture that is foreign, obsolete and even outright offensive to the working reality of “regular” employees, who are not protected by any special, privileged status.

We no longer have the luxury to compromise, or tolerate such anachronistic and damaging attitudes.