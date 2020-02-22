Governor takes aim at flyposters

Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis has called for traffic police to take action against people who put up illegal posters in the city because of the threat they pose to citizens.

Patoulis said the uncontrolled phenomenon of flyposting is a safety concern that could put people’s lives at risk.

In a letter, the governor focused on posters measuring 1.80 meters by 80 centimeters that have been put up on street light poles along major avenues in the Greek capital, advertising a speech by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras at the Olympic Indoor Hall (Tae Kwon Do) in Palaio Faliro on the southern coast of Athens.