ATHEX: Benchmark declines to two-month low

Greek stocks suffered heavy losses at the end of the week as they were affected by the very negative climate abroad regarding the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy as well as the growing tension in northern Syria. This has taken the main index at Athinon Avenue below the 900-point mark, to a two-month low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 893.03 points, shedding 2.20 percent from Thursday’s 913.08 points. On a weekly basis it decreased by 3.17 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.06 percent to 2,240.27 points and the banks index dropped to lows unseen in four-and-a-half months as it fell 4.03 percent.

Eurobank slumped 5.49 percent, Piraeus Bank sank 4.54 percent, Ellaktor gave up 3.76 percent and National Bank parted with 3.61 percent.

In total 19 stocks posted gains, 94 took losses and 23 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.6 million euros, up from Thursday’s 72.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.47 percent to close at 66.96 points.