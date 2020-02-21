Huge rise in spending by British tourists
The Germans continue to be the biggest source of tourism revenues for Greece, even if their spending did post a 0.2 percent decline in 2019 compared to 2018, taking it to 2.956 billion euros, according to Bank of Greece data.
In contrast, takings from British tourists posted a major increase, as they reached 2.556 billion, up by 31.9 percent from 2018.
Revenues from French tourists also posted remarkable growth, amounting to 14.5 percent year-on-year, to reach 1.092 billion euros.
Takings from countries outside the EU-28 registered a rise of 14.2 percent, with Russians spending 27.3 percent more last year.