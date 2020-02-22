Two briefly detained for putting up illegal flyposters

File photo

Police briefly detained two people for putting up flyposters advertising a speech of main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on a main avenue in Athens without a legal permit.

The two individuals, identified as foreign nationals, were placing the posters on street lamps near the Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center on Syngrou Avenue, police said.

The move comes a day after Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis called for traffic police to take action against illegal posters in the city, calling them a safety concern.