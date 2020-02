The City of Athens Philharmonic Orchestra performs outside the Zappeion Megaron building in the National Gardens on Saturday as the capital kicks into Carnival gear. As of last week, Athens is hosting more 60 festive open-air events for everyone, young and old, around the city until March 2 when the Carnival season peaks on Clean Monday. Events include concerts, parades, revivals of traditional Athenian Carnival customs, treasure hunts, and lots of singing and dancing. [Technopolis/ANA-MPA]