The memorandum to overhaul Greek soccer will be signed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin, and soccer world governing body FIFA’s Vice President Greg Clarke.

The government want its initiatives to be passed into law by Parliament before summer, and for UEFA and FIFA to exercise their influence over the Greek soccer federation (EPO) to incorporate what has been agreed into its charter.

At the same time, efforts will be made so that EPO’s new board of directors will comprise upstanding individuals.

The memorandum will reportedly consist of four chapters, aimed at reorganizing the Greek soccer league and federation. It will also tackle the manipulation of games and betting, as well as soccer-related violence. It will further seek to maintain the use of foreign referees at matches.