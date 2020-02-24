More than two-thirds (65 percent) of respondents in a survey conducted on the islands of the northern Aegean by Kappa Research on February 11-13 consider migrants and refugees a threat to the country.

Moreover, 90 percent said that increased migrant flows have adversely impacted the islands, while another 56 percent said no compensatory measures could improve the situation.

The survey, which used a sample of 1,203 people, also showed that 94 percent said that the psychology and morale of residents have been adversely affected.



Overall, 78 percent responded that the most serious problem facing Greece is the migration issue.