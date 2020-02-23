MONDAY

The foreign ministers of Balkan states will hold a meeting in Thessaloniki.

The Hellenic American Union hosts a crash course titled “Digital Marketing Like Never Before,” scheduled to take place at 22 Massalias Street in Athens from 6.30 to 9.30 p.m. (Info: www.hau.gr)

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to host a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and sign a memorandum with European soccer’s governing body.

Piraeus Port Authority will host the opening ceremony for the launch of expansion work at its cruise terminal.

Analytics company SAS holds its Analytics Roadshow 2020 titled “Step Up Your Data Analytics Game” at the Hilton Athens Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). (Info: www.sas.com)

Nonprofit child welfare organization the Smile of the Child holds a press conference to present its statistics for its action in 2019, starting at 11 a.m. (6 Omirou, Athens).

The Hotel & Tourism Management Department of the Business College of Athens (BCA) hosts its 11th Career Fair at 205 Alexandras Avenue in Athens from noon to 5 p.m. (Info: www.bca.edu.gr)

The National Documentation Center (EKT) and the Archimedes Center of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the University of Athens organizes an educational seminar titled “Funding Opportunities for Startups in the Health Sector” at Archimedes (1 Paparrigopoulou, Athens). (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The International Conference on Business Management, Humanities and Social Science is scheduled to take place at the Royal Olympic Hotel (28 Athanasiou Diakou, Athens). (Info: sarc.net.in@gmail.com)

The 4th Annual Cyprus Shipping Forum takes place at the Columbia Plaza in Limassol, organized by Capital Link. (Info: ww.capitallink.com)

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills maturing on August 28. It aims to raise 625 million euros.

An informative event titled “The New Taxation and Social Security Landscape,” organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), will take place at the Hermes conference hall of the chamber (7 Academias, Athens), starting at 4 p.m. (Info: www.acci.gr)

THURSDAY

A unionists’ march from the University of Athens to Syntagma Square is scheduled to start at 6.30 p.m. in protest at the government’s social security bill.

The book “External Relations of the European Union” will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Theocharakis Foundation (9 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens) in an event organized by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), Sideris Publications and the Athens University of Economics and Business’ Jean Monnet Center of Excellence. (Info: ww.eliamep.gr)

The All Things Facebook and Instagram ’20 conference takes place at the Conference Center of the University of West Attica (Thivon 250, Aegaleo, Athens). (Info: www.allthingsfb.gr)

The Greece/Cyprus Office of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Association for Democracy in the Balkans will present history books on the subject of Southeast Europe at the Leonidas Zervas Conference Hall of the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Konstantinou, Athens) from 5 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.kas.de)

A two-day conference in English on “Agile Project Management & Team Building for Optimizing the Absorption of EU Funds” gets under way in Athens. To Friday. (Info: euroacad.eu/ev/s2510#)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its 2018 Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products.

Listed enterprises Iktinos, Creta Farm, Sarantos and Papoutsanis hold general shareholders meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its December 2019 data on road traffic accidents and on retail trade turnover, and the January 2020 readings of its producer price index in industry.