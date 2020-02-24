Four brothers suspected in deadly attack on fast-food restaurant owner

Police in the northern port city on Thessaloniki believe four brothers to be the perpetrators of a deadly attack on the owner of a fast-food and grill restaurant that took place last Saturday.

Three of the siblings – aged 17, 20 and 32– have already been arrested, while the eldest of the four, 37, is being sought by police, who said in an announcement on Monday that they have a confession to back their suspicions.

According to Monday’s Hellenic Police (ELAS) announcement, the incident was sparked by the 32-year-old who worked at the restaurant and had learned that he was going to be fired. He reportedly took his brothers along to confront the owner, with the situation turning violent.

The 45-year-old businessman was stabbed in the fracas and died a few hours later in hospital.