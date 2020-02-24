Greek shares fall 6.5 pct on fears of coronavirus spreading

Greek shares dropped 6 percent on Monday after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in neighbouring Italy, analysts said.

“The country’s proximity to Italy has clearly triggered some concern,” Manos Hatzidakis, analyst at Athens-based Beta Securities, told Reuters.

“Fears related to the coronavirus in Italy are having an impact on Greek shares,” said another analyst, who declined to be named.

Earlier on Monday, Italian authorities said that a fifth person has died from the virus. More than 200 cases have been reported in the north of the country.

[Reuters]