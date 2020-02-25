Climate Change | Athens | March 3 

In collaboration with the BEYOND Center of Excellence and the Research Center for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology, the French Institute in Athens will host a conference at its Theo Angelopoulos Auditorium in Kolonaki titled “Climate Change Impacts: Space Innovation at the Service of the Citizen” on March 3. The conference will focus on the effects of climate change on ecosystems and civilization, with a highlight on natural disasters. The day will be split into three sessions, each comprising two talks by a Greek and a French specialist. The Climate Change session will be covered by Professor Prodromos Zanis from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and Selma Cherchali from the Space Climate Observatory (CNES); the Resilient Society session will be covered by Dr Haris Kontoes from the BEYOND Center of Excellence and Laurence Monnoyer-Smith from CNES; finally, the Preservation of Cultural Heritage session will be covered by Professor Christos Zerefos from the Academy of Athens and Mirko Mlatac from NB-INOV, a company which aims to rid the planet of plastic by offering durable alternatives. During the evening, simultaneous translation will be available from Greek to French and French to Greek. Admission is free. The lectures start at 7 p.m.



French Institute, 31 Sina, tel 210.339.8600