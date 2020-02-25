Athens Wind Orchestra | Athens | February 25

The Athens Wind Orchestra will be performing a free open-air concert in Monastiraki Square in downtown Athens on Tuesday, February 25, in the context of the city’s Carnival celebrations dedicated to youngsters. Starting at 1 p.m., the orchestra will be creating a festive mood with upbeat music for children and families. So don your costumes and take the family to get into the Carnival spirit in the heart of the capital accompanied by wonderful upbeat music.