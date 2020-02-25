Irreversible Entanglements | Athens | March 12

BOB SWEENEY

Free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements will be on stage at the Six Dogs cultural center in downtown Athens on March 12. The concert is part of the Saint Paul’s Sessions series of live events organized by Groove Productions with the aim of introducing international artists from the ambient, post-classical, electronica and experimental scene to the Athenian public. Hailing from Philadelphia, New York, and Washington DC and formed in 2015, Irreversible Entanglements, a five-member collective, experiments with jazz music and sounds inspired by the poetic narrations of black trauma, survival and power. Tickets cost 16 euros and are expected to sell out fast. The concert begins at 9 p.m. For bookings, visit www.ticketservices.gr. For more information on the Saint Paul’s Sessions, visit www.stpaulssessions.gr.



Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, tel 210.321.0510