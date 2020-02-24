Health unit sent in western port towns as coronavirus cases soar in Italy

As Italy confirmed the seventh death and at least 200 cases in the country's coronavirus outbreak since last Friday, Greece's National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced Monday it has sent a unit to the western port town of Patras to inform crews of passenger and merchant ships arriving from Italy on measures to protect from the virus.

Officials will also try to locate and inform passengers who have recently visited regions of Italy affected by the virus.

For the same reasons, the unit will visit the port of Igoumenitsa on Tuesday.

Hundreds of ferry passengers arrive daily at the port of Patras and Igoumenitsa from Italy's Ancona.