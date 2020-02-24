GKC to promote green  shipping at Posidonia

GKC Repairs & Maintenance will be returning to the Posidonia shipping fair taking place next to Athens International Airport from June 1 to 5.



During its two previous stints as a Posidonia exhibitor, the ship repair and maintenance specialist gained much in the way of networking and brand exposure.



The company, which focuses on steel, piping, surface protection, machinery and provision of specialized manpower, hopes to weld its position as a leading shipping industry service provider during this year’s event as well as acquire knowledge from the latest technological developments.



“It is very important for our marketing strategy to participate in international exhibitions as they help us keep track of the latest industry trends,” said Georgios Chalaris, general manager.



“At Posidonia 2020 we plan to share details about GKC’s recently acquired capabilities which enable us to work on major projects that respond to the needs of green shipping.”