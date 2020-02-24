Greek embassy in Italy: 'No reason to panic' over traveling high schoolers

Greece's embassy in Italy said on Monday they are coordinating with the schools currently in Italy for their safe return to Greece, as the death toll from the coronavirus in the neighboring country climbed to six and reported cases exceeeded 200.

The embassy said in a press release it was in contact with the principals accompanying the students, adding that there is “no reason for increased concern, let alone panic.”

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that no more excursions to Italy will take place for the time being.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education said that students from 10 Greek schools were holidaying in Italy – two were in Milan and eight in central and southern regions of the country. Greece's Health Ministry was organizing their return.

The embassy also called on Greeks who are currenty in Italy to follow diligently the advice of local authorities and urged people planning a trip to Italy to contact the Italian embassy in Athens for information on the region they plan to visit.